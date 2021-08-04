York County Now In Substantial Transmission For COVID

York, Lancaster, Adams Counties are now in the substantial transmission category for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. State health officials blame the Delta variant. On Tuesday, officials confirmed an additional 1,442 cases of the virus. There were 11-new deaths. So far, vaccine providers have administered just over 11.6-million total doses of a vaccine. York City has instituted a mask mandate for all city facilities for both employees and visitors. Anyone who needs more information on getting inoculated can get details on the web site health.pa.gov.

