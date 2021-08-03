PA Lottery Sets Another Record

For the 10th consecutive year the Pennsylvania Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs. Officials say over the last year, the Lottery generated a record profit of more than $1.3 billion which will help fund property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance, and more. Aside from increases in the popularity of traditional games, which include Scratch-Off tickets and Draw Games, such as Powerball® and Mega Millions®, the lottery had a 21% jump in sales from online play.