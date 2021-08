The search continues for a missing and endangered woman in York County. Police say 28-year old Ashley Adams was last seen near West Broadway, in Red Lion Borough yesterday afternoon. Officers say Adams is five feet and three inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white tank top and shorts. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact Pennsylvania State Police in York at 717-428-1011.