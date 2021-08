A dozen people were injured when hundreds of attendees at a basketball tournament in Lancaster County rushed to the exits Sunday afternoon for what some reported was a gunshot. But East Hempfield Township Police say there’s no evidence a gun was fired at Spooky Nook Sports. Officers say more than 5000-people were inside the facility at the time. Six people were transported to a hospital while 6-others were treated at the scene. The injuries were non-life threatening.