Four Dead In Weekend Traffic Accidents

It was a deadly weekend on area roadways. On Friday night in Lancaster County, a 41-year old man died after an accident between a car and motorcycle along State Street near Cottage Place in East Petersburg Borough. Northern Regional Police say the motorcyclist lost control, slid on the roadway, and hit an oncoming SUV. Then in Adams County, a 32-year-old man and 22-year-old woman died at around 10pm Friday night. State Police says a motorcycle driver slammed into a car which pulled out of a parking lot and onto Route-30 in Berwick Township. Witnesses told troopers that the biker had been speeding before the crash. No word yet on the identity of those three victims. Finally, on Saturday night, Northern Regional Police say a motorcyclist lost control on Hackman Road near Lincoln Gardens Road in Clay Township, when he drove off the road and hit a utility pole. Officers identified the victim as Kevin Logan of Ephrata.