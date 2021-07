The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal moratorium on evictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end this week on July-31st. State officials say households may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Residents can learn how to apply in their county of residence online at www.dhs.pa.gov/ERAP.