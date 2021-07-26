York Co. Swimmer Wins Medal At Olympics

York County’s Hali Flickinger powered Team USA to a bronze medal in the 400 Individual Medley finals in Tokyo. The 27-year-old Spring Grove native has another chance to win a medal when she competes in the 200 meter butterfly this week.
York County’s Hali Flickinger powered Team USA to a bronze medal in the 400 Individual Medley finals in Tokyo. The 27-year-old Spring Grove native has another chance to win a medal when she competes in the 200 meter butterfly this week.
There is no custom code to display.