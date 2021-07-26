Wolf Promotes COVID Recovery At Lancaster City Business

Governor Wolf will visit Lancaster City Monday morning to highlight funding that is helping small businesses recover from COVID-19. Wolf will stop at the Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, one of the 300 businesses which shared in the $6 million distributed from the Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday confirmed an additional 557-positive cases of the virus. There was 1 new death. According to the CDC, just over 62.2% of residents age 18 and older have now been fully vaccinated.