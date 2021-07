The man charged with abducting and killing an 18-year old Amish woman last year in Lancaster County pled guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other offenses on Friday. Prosecutors say 35-year old Justo Smoker was then sentenced from 35.5-to 71-years in prison for killing Linda Stoltzfoos as she walked home from church in June of 2020. A parole violation could add another 17.5-years.