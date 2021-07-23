York State Fair Opens For 10-Day Run On Friday

The York State Fair opens today. The nation’s oldest fair will run thru August 1st at the York Fairgrounds. For more details and tickets for any show go to the web site yorkstatefair.org.

Friday, July 23, 2021

PeoplesBank Dollar Day

$1 Admission per person for everyone all day!

Ride the Strates Show Rides for $1 Per Ride

Sunday, July 25, 2021

UPMC Heroes Appreciation Day

FREE Admission plus one guest all day for all Firefighters, Police, Veterans, Active Duty Military, EMS and all Healthcare Personnel with proper ID.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

PA Lottery Senior Citizens Day

FREE Admission for all Sr. Citizens with a Medicare Card from Noon to 4 PM.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Weis Markets Day

FREE Admission all day with a Weis Markets Card

Includes cardholder and up to 4 guests.

Friday, July 30, 2021

Pre-School Pals Day

FREE Admission from 11 AM to 3 PM for one Adult with a Pre-schooler.

Kiddie Kindom Ride Wristbands – $10

(Purchase from 11 AM to 3 PM, Ride till 4 PM)