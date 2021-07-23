PA In Line To Share In Opioid Settlement

Pennsylvania could get up to one billion dollars in payments as part of a historic agreement with opioid distributors and manufacturers and their role in the crisis. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the $26 billion dollar deal with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and Johnson & Johnson will resolve claims from both state and local governments, including nearly 4,000 lawsuits in state and federal courts. States have 30 days to sign on to the deal. Shapiro says the payments are important to help stop the abuse of opioids and expand life-saving treatment options in the commonwealth.