New Charges Filed Ahead Of Expected Plea In Lancaster County Murder Case

Lancaster County prosecutors Thursday filed new charges against the man accused of abducting and killing an 18-year old Amish woman last year. Lancaster Online reports that 35-year Justo Smoker of Paradise Township is charged with homicide, kidnapping and false imprisonment in the death of Linda Stoltzfoos. The new offenses include abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime. Earlier this week Smoker’s attorney says his client intends to plead guilty to something today. Stoltzfoos disappeared as she walked home from a church service in Upper Leacock Township in June of 2020. Officials say Smoker killed Stoltzfoos within hours of kidnapping and initially buried her near a business on Harvest Lane in Ronks. They say Smoker later moved the body to where it was discovered on railroad property behind Dutchland Incorporated in Sadsbury Township. The suspect is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.