There could be a couple of delays in your weekend travels. Closures will begin Friday at 9pm on the ramps at the Exit 4/Shrewsbury Exit of Interstate 83. They’ll continue thru 5am Monday. Detours will be in place. Also Northbound I-83 will be down to a single lane this Saturday on the Wade Bridge between 7am and 4pm. Major delays are expected and other routes over the river may be extremely busy.