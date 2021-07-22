Biker Struck In York Co. Traffic Accident, Lebanon Co. Man Arrested

A Lebanon County man is charged with allegedly hitting a motorcyclist while under the influence along I-83 in York County. Police say 34-year old Joshua Winters of Palmyra was traveling southbound near the Locust Lane overpass in Manchester Township around 10:30pm last Thursday when he swerved, hitting the biker, and then left the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle until officers made the arrest. The 26-year old rider from Harrisburg suffered a broken leg and wrist. Winters now faces 3-felonies including aggravated assault and accidents involving death or personal injury.