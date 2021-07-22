Attorney: Suspected Killer In Lancaster Co. To Plead Guilty

The attorney for the man charged with abducting and killing Linda Stoltzfoos last year in Lancaster County says his client intends to plead guilty on Friday. Lancaster Online reports that 35-year Justo Smoker is charged with homicide, kidnapping and false imprisonment in Stoltzfoos’ death. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. The 18-year old Amish woman disappeared as she walked home from a church service in Upper Leacock Township in June of 2020. The District Attorney’s Office says Smoker killed Stoltzfoos within hours of kidnapping and initially buried her near a business on Harvest Lane in Ronks. They say Smoker later moved the body to where it was discovered on railroad property behind Dutchland Incorporated in Sadsbury Township. Her body was released to the family earlier this year and she was buried.