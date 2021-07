A Lancaster County doctor is being held in lieu of 1-million dollars bail after he is accused of being a ‘pill mill.’ The state Attorney General’s Office says 83-year old Dr. Robert Mathew of Millersville, is charged with 14-felony counts of writing unlawful prescriptions for addictive drugs for patients, as long as they paid 175-dollars in cash. Patients visited Mathew from West Virginia, New Jersey and Maryland.