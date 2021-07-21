Homicide Charge Filed In Fatal Lancaster Co. Traffic Accident

Homicide by vehicle is the latest charge filed against a Lancaster County man. East Earl Township Police say 18-year old Phillip Sullivan the Second of Lititz was behind the wheel and under the influence when he struck a horse and cart along the 57-hundred block of Division Highway on July-5th. Officers say Sullivan then fled the scene before he was captured less than an hour later. The driver of the cart, 18-year old Andrew Stoltzfus of Honey Brook was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries 2-days later. The horse died at the scene.