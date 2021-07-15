PA State Colleges Consolidate

Six Pennsylvania state universities will be consolidated into two new institutions. The board of governors for the State System of Higher Education passed the measure that will partner Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield together and, Clarion, Edinboro, and the California University of Pennsylvania into the other. Each will have a single administration, budget, unified faculty, and student information system and will expand the number of programs offered. The consolidation efforts will start next August.

Headlines

