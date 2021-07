An arrest has been made in last week’s death of an Adams County woman in York City. The Coroner’s Office ruled the death of 44-year old Melissa Duffy of Conewago Township as a homicide. Duffy was found along the 300-block of Rose Avenue. An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head. Now police have charged 27-year old Kiamboo Dearing of York. Officers say Dearing admitted to events leading to Duffy’s death.