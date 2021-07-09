Lancaster Co. Home Explosion Ruled Murder-Suicide

Last month’s explosion of a Mount Joy Township home which killed two people has now been ruled a murder-suicide. Northwest Regional Police say back on June-1st, 63-year old David Preston first killed his 60-year old wife Victoria Preston by giving her toxic levels of fentanyl and other medication. Officers say the husband then intentionally lit a flammable substance on and around his body, which killed him, and set the home on fire. By the time firefighters arrived the house collapsed after it was fully engulfed in flames.