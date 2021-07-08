PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, there were 186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,321.

There are 292 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, there were 10 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 63.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, 60.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 76% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, July 6, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,774,334 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, July 7. First/single doses: 6,766,707 administered Second doses: 4,007,627 administered

5,456,210 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 13,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,310,497 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidanceOpens In A New Window for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,643 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,795,741 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,075 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,560 cases among employees, for a total of 87,635 at 1,599 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,360 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,043 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: