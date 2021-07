It was September 24th, 2007 when the body of newborn Baby Maryanne was discovered in a dumpster behind the YMCA in Lancaster. Investigators constructed a reverse family tree using DNA uploaded into a public genetic genealogy database. Police say Baby Mary Anne’s alleged mother, 44-year old Tara Brazzle, has been charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. Brazzle was arrested July 2nd in California and is pending extradition to Pennsylvania.