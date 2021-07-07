York County Shooting Victim Identified

No arrests yet after one man was killed and another was injured in York County shooting Monday night. Northern Regional Police say gunfire rang out at around 9pm near the basketball court at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. The Coroner’s Office identifies the dead man as 20-year old Justin Griffith of Spring Garden Township. An autopsy is set for tomorrow morning. The other victim is recovering from a leg wound. Officers believe it was a targeted attack. Tipsters with more information can call 717-467-8355.