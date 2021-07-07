Lancaster Co. Crash Kills One, Injures Another

A single-vehicle traffic accident in Lancaster County killed one person and injured another. Pennsylvania State Police say it happened just after 10pm Monday on Black Horse Road in Paradise Township. Troopers say the driver lost control and hit a utility pole before rolling over several times down an embankment. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification. Police say the passenger was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.