Gunfire Rings Out Over Holiday Weekend

Posted on

York City police are still investigating a July 4th shooting that left an 18-year old man wounded. Police say it happened just before 6pm on West Philadelphia Street. On Sunday night, West York Police say that shots fired into a home along the 11-hundred block of West Poplar Street was not random. No one was injured. Meanwhile, Lancaster City Police report 3-men and 1-woman were injured in a Saturday night shooting. It happened along the first block of West Orange Street just after 2am. Police are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras. So far no one has been charged.

Headlines

