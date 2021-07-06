Gunfire Rings Out Over Holiday Weekend

York City police are still investigating a July 4th shooting that left an 18-year old man wounded. Police say it happened just before 6pm on West Philadelphia Street. On Sunday night, West York Police say that shots fired into a home along the 11-hundred block of West Poplar Street was not random. No one was injured. Meanwhile, Lancaster City Police report 3-men and 1-woman were injured in a Saturday night shooting. It happened along the first block of West Orange Street just after 2am. Police are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras. So far no one has been charged.