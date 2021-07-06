Blaze Kills Child In York Co., Lancaster Co. Home Destroyed

Fireworks are the suspected cause of a fatal fire in West York. Officials say an 8-year old child Elijah Hawkins died in the Saturday night blaze along the 15-hundred block of West Poplar Street. A 6-year old was in critical condition. Two other people were also taken to the hospital for injuries. The damage estimate was set at $300,000. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. Meanwhile a Lancaster Count home was destroyed by fire Monday night. Officials say the blaze along the 100 block of Beddington Lane in Strasburg borough went to 2-alarms. No one was injured. The flames started from poorly discarded charcoal from a grill.