Fallfest Country Music Festival on October 10th at Maple Grove Raceway

29TH ANNUAL FALLFEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL
presented by RUTTER’S, CAPITAL BLUE CROSS & PLANET FITNESS
Fallfest 2021 will be Sunday, October 10th at Maple Grove Raceway.
30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton, PA
Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10 each.
Children 5 & under get in free. The show starts just after 11am. Parking areas open at 7am and Gates to the field open at 8am.
Join us for a great day of country music starring:
LEE BRICE
TYLER FARR
TENILLE ARTS
NATE BARNES
& LOCAL ARTISTS NATHAN MEROVICH AND FAST LANE!
For more information visit FallfestConcert.com.