Governor Signs New PA Budget, Vetoes GOP Voter ID Bill

Governor Tom Wolf’s pen was very busy on Wednesday. Wolf first signed a roughly $40.8-billion new state budget into law. The new fiscal year begins today. The spending plan includes the largest single-year education funding increase in state history. It also targets more money for nursing homes and rental assistance but without a tax increase. The budget hikes spending by about 8% compared to last year’s plan. Then the Governor used a line-item veto to eliminate $3.1 million in funding in separate budget legislation after Republican lawmakers claimed that it could be used to create an election-auditing bureau. Wolf says there is no such agreement to use the money for that purpose. And finally, Wolf vetoed a GOP election reform bill that would have mandated voter ID in all elections among other proposed changes. In a tweet, Wolf explained that he promised a veto if the measure included limiting mail ballots, capped early voting and/or cut voter registration time.