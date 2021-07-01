Cosby Freed After PA Supreme Court Overturns Sex Assault Conviction

After the sex assault conviction of Bill Cosby was overturned Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the entertainer was immediately released from state prison. The justices found that a former Montgomery County district attorney’s decision not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 in return for his deposition in a civil case was ultimately used against him in a criminal trial. The ruling determined that the comedian’s Constitutional right to due process was violated. The 83-year old Cosby served more than 2-years of a 3-to-10 year sentence. The district attorney who prosecuted Cosby, Kevin Steele, said the actor was free on a procedural issue that is “irrelevant to the facts of the crime.” Experts believe that there is little chance for an appeal because the statute of limitations for sex assault charges has passed for many of the victims.