Heat Advisory Issued For Wednesday

Heat index values around 100 are expected today across south central Pa. A Heat Advisory has been issued from noon until 7pm for multiple counties including York and Lancaster. The combination of heat and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur especially among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids. Check on elderly relatives and neighbors. And don’t forget to provide pets with adequate water and shelter.