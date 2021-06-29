PA COVID-19 Update Monday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26 through 12:00 a.m., Monday, June 28, there was a three-day total of 408 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,707. There are 350 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 66 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here. The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to date on June 28, 2021:

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases in January ​Percent of Cases through June 28 ​0-4 ​1.7% 3.9%​ ​5-12 4.0%​ ​5.8% ​13-18 ​6.3% ​7.7% ​19-24 ​10.5% ​11.0% ​25-49 ​37.5% ​39.6% ​50-64 ​22.4% ​19.3% ​65+ ​17.7% ​12.7%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18 – June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 25 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 27, there were 21 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,657 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday, June 25, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 7th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, June 27, 59.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.2% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, June 27 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,614,649 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 28.

5,358,788 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 18,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,337,223 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,696,011 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,746,000 doses will have been allocated through July 3: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,614,649 doses total through June 27: First/single doses: 6,696,011 administered Second doses: 4,918,638 administered



The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidanceOpens In A New Window for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 163,441 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,755,689 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,032 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,541 cases among employees, for a total of 87,573 at 1,598 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,002 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, June 27:

The Administration announced that 75 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

