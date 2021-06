York and Lancaster Counties will be under a heat advisory today. Forecasters say residents can expect heat index values of 100 to 104 between 11am and 7pm. Excessive heat can be life-threatening especially among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Don’t forget to provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.