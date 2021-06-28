PA Mask Mandate Lifted

What began on April-15th of last year ended early this morning as Pennsylvania’s mask mandate was lifted. Of Friday, Governor Tom Wolf said the commonwealth had hit a significant milestone in it’s vaccination efforts, with 75 percent of adults having received their first dose. According to the CDC, 59 percent of Pennsylvania adults have been fully vaccinated. State health officials are encouraging those who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated to still wear a mask when in public. There are circumstances where masking will still be required. For example, on planes, trains, buses, and all mass transportation systems. State health officials say organizations, healthcare providers, and businesses still have the option of requiring customers, guests, or employers to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.