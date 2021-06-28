Lawmakers Pass 2021-2022 PA Budget

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to sign a new state budget into law before the current one expires on Wednesday. On Friday night, the Republican-led Pennsylvania Legislature passed the $40.8-billion dollar spending plan that includes the largest single-year education funding increase in state history. It also targets money for nursing homes and rental assistance but with no tax increases. The budget increases spending by about 8% compared to last year’s plan. The state has a roughly $10-billion dollar surplus but much of that comes from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Republican lawmakers are saving about $2.5-billion in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. But Democratic State Senator Nikil Saval of Philadelphia complained “It’s raining now.”