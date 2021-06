A Lancaster County man is being held on $1-million dollars bail after he was charged with arson and other related crimes. East Earl Township Police say 18-year old Jonathan Yoder of Narvon is accused of intentionally starting a fire last April that caused more than $500,000 of damage to a barn along the 200 block of Bridgeville Road. More than 100-firefighters battled the blaze. Officers say more arrests could be made.