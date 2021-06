Here’s an update on Saturday’s domestic shooting that left a York County woman dead. The Coroner’s Office says Fairview Township Police responded to a home in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road just before 10am. Officers arrived to find 51-year old Catherine Hartman shot dead and a man with a gunshot wound to his face. We have no word on his condition or if any charges have been filed. An autopsy is planned for today at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.