Local Independence Day Fireworks

NOTE: BALTIMORE INNER HARBOR – Fireworks cancelled for 2021

JUNE 25

NORTH COVENTRY – North Coventry Fire Company Fairgrounds – 10:30pm

YORK TOWNSHIP – York Township Park – Dusk

JUNE 26

ELVERSON – Livingood Park – 9pm

JULY 2

EAST PETERSBURG – East Petersburg Community Park – 5:30-10:30pm

NEAG PLANETARIUM in READING – Sensory Friendly Fireworks – 8:pm

JULY 3

CARLISLE at the Carlisle Fairgrounds at 9:30pm

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Koons Park – 5-8pm

LITITZ – Lititz Spring Park – noon -10:30pm

MARIETTA – Donegal Intermediate – 9:15pm

MOUNTVILLE – Froelich Park – 10:30pm

RED LION – Fairmont Park – 9pm

QUARRYVILLE – Bucks Sports Park – 1-11pm

JULY 4

GETTYSBURG – Gettysburg Rec Park – 9:20pm

HARRISBURG – Riverfront Park – 3-9:15pm

NEW HOLLAND – New Holland Community Park – 7-10pm

PHILADELPHIA – Ben Franklin Parkway – 9:30pm

POTTSTOWN – Memorial Park – 6-10:30pm

SHIPPENSBURG – Shippensburg Memorial Park – 9:30pm

YORK – Peoples Bank Park – following Revolution game

JULY 5

WRIGHTSVILLE – John Wright Restaurant – 6-9:30pm

JULY 10

SHILLINGTON – Governor Mifflin Middle and High School Campus – Dusk

JULY 20

WEST MANCHESTER – Sunset Lane Park – 9pm

Is your community having an Independence Day fireworks display you would like listed here? Let us know! Send the details to lee.jacoby@cumulus.com.