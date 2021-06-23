PA House Passes Election Reform Bill

The Pennsylvania House Tuesday passed the Voting Rights Protection Act, mostly along party lines. Republican Representative Seth Grove of York County, the chairman of the House State Government Committee authored the legislation, and he described the proposal as solid election reform. The legislation would require voter ID, and allow counties to begin processing mail and absentee ballots before election day, among other changes. The bill now goes to the Senate. But Governor Wolf says he will veto the measure adding “The lawmakers behind this bill are the same ones who asked Congress to throw out PA votes and whose lies directly contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection.”