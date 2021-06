York City has recorded its 7th homicide of the year. Police say 33-year old Willmar Santos-Batista was shot just before 10pm Sunday night while driving near South West Street and West Mason Avenue. Officers say the victim then crashed his vehicle into a pole. Santos-Batista died at the hospital early Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.