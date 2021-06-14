Weekend Local Fires

No word yet on the cause of a apartment house fire in Hanover Borough Sunday afternoon. Officials say there were no injuries in the 2-alarm blaze that broke out just after 2:30p along the 100 block of East Middle Street. Meanwhile, State Police are investigating an arson in York County. Troopers blames the flames that damaged an abandoned home on Thompson Road in Shrewsbury Township late Saturday night on a discharged Roman candle firework. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.