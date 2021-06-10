Human Remains Found Behind Lancaster Co. Store

An employee taking out the trash in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, ended up discovering human remains. East Lampeter Township Police say they were found near a dumpster behind the Target store in the 2300 block of Covered Bridge Drive close to Route 30. The Coroner’s Office says the remains appeared to have been there for at least several weeks. An autopsy will be scheduled. Officers are reviewing surveillance video made available by nearby businesses as well as checking missing person records for a possible match. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.