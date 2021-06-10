Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day in Central PA

Join us in celebrating Juneteenth – also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day – is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Juneteenth Independence Day and Black Independence Day. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX, and announced the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery. Although the Emancipation Proclamation came 2½ years earlier on January 1, 1863, many slave owners continued to hold their slaves captive after the announcement, so Juneteenth became a symbolic date representing African American freedom.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Central PA at these local events:

Afro Beats and Eats

Sat, June 19th 10 AM – 2 PM

Rescue Fire Company 37, 3701 N. 6th St., Harrisburg, PA

Afro Dance Fitness Workshop! Come learn dance moves done to Afro Beats, Workout, Dance, Party, Shop, and Eat!

Juneteenth Celebration

Sat June 19th, 5 – 7 PM

Memorial Park, 149 W. Penn St., Carlisle, PA

Juneteenth Celebration at Carlisle Hope Station, Celebrating with music, resource vendors, and ice cream.

Southern York County Juneteenth Observance

Fri June 18th, 6:30 PM

St Paul United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA

Juneteenth Black Business Expo

Sat, Jun 19 – Sun, Jun 20

The Shops @ Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster, PA

Come celebrate Juneteenth with “The Black Dollar Movement”

Celebrating Juneteenth!

Sat June 19th, 2 – 8 PM

250 E. Market St., York, PA

In celebration of Juneteenth (June 19th), the History Center will present two exhibits highlighting the challenges and achievements of African Americans in York County.

Juneteenth in the Park

Sat, June 19th & Sun, June 20th

Wirt Park, Hanover, PA

YWCA Juneteenth Film Festival

Fri, June 18th & Sat, June 19th

244 E. Filbert St., Lancaster, PA

Join YWCA, SoWe, and Artist Nate Gadsden to celebrate Juneteenth with a film festival featuring Black film makers.

Juneteenth Car Parade

Sat June 19th, 12 – 3 PM

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., Lancaster, PA

Spice of Life 4th Annual Cookout is at the end of the caravan route.

Black Artist Waystation Reveal and Juneteenth

Thu, June 17th

Pennsylvania College of Art and Design Lawn, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA

A walking tour of a photographic exhibit featuring images and stories from the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Lancaster, PA during the Summer of 2020.

Public Artist Talk – June 17, 6pm

Open Exhibit – June 18-30th

Black Artist Waystation Reveal and Juneteenth

Sat June 19th, 7 PM

Crystal Park, Lancaster, PA

Gather at the watermelon patch for an interactive performance to embrace how watermelon is uplifting to the spirit of Black life in the Afrikan diaspora.

Black Artist Waystation Reveal and Juneteenth

Fri June 18th, 12 PM

Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA

Have you ever dared to step out of the box? This visual representation using boxes and cultural symbols will inspire you to do something you wouldn’t normally do—SIT ON IT! Sit on the unconventional boxes and be transported by the cultures of the world that surrounds you.

Saturday: Juneteenth Rdg!

Sat June 19th, 12 – 6 PM

Berks Lodge 47, 237 Walnut St., Reading, PA

This will be a fun filled family event, like no other! Featuring: Community Family Barbecue

YPOC Juneteenth Celebration 2021

Fri, June 18 & Sat, June 19

Hurston Manor, 315 S. Front St., Harrisburg, PA

Join our 4th annual YPOC Juneteenth Celebration! 3 events over 2 days!

York Revolution vs. Lexington Legends

Sat June 19th, 6:30 – 11:30 PM

Peoples Bank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York, PA

Juneteenth Celebration with fireworks.