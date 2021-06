York City’s 6th homicide of the year happened Sunday night. Police say 34-year old Keith Wallace of York was wounded in the area of South Belvidere and Salem Avenues just before 9pm. Officers say Wallace was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.