Pennsylvania’s updated Unemployment Compensation system will launch today. Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier says the transition from the decades-old mainframe to a new, faster, and easier-to-use system has been underway for the last few weeks. Berrier says claimants can familiarize themselves with the new system through a series of 25 workshops and other easy-to-use tools and helpful resources available on the web site and their Facebook page.