Cumulus Media York is looking for a Chief Engineer. The Chief Engineer manages the installation, maintenance and repair of studio, transmitting and ancillary equipment in order to maintain competitive signals in the market while complying with all FCC technical requirements. Includes responsibility for telecommunications, computer and networking systems.
Who We Are:
Cumulus York – Lancaster –Reading, PA includes stations WARM 103.3 (WARM-FM), 96.1 SOX (WSOX- FM), I 105 (WIOV-FM), NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (WSBA-AM) and CBS SPORTS RADIO 1440 York (WGLD-AM) and CBS SPORTS RADIO 98.5 & 1240 Reading (WIOV-AM). These six (6) stations are diverse formats that include AC, Classic Hits, Country, News/Talk and Sports Talk.
Key Responsibilities:
• Maintains station operation through preventative and corrective maintenance
• Establishes routine maintenance procedures and schedules for all broadcast equipment
• Oversees and assist with the installation and maintenance of control consoles, audio routers, recording equipment, microphones, digital audio systems, transmitters, antennas, control systems, remote equipment, etc.
• Works with local management to coordinate remote broadcasts as needed
• Responsibilities include compliance with FCC rules and regulations, budgeting
• May require (on rare occasions) travel to other PA markets or towers
• 24/7 on call
Job Requirements:
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Interact with management and staff at all levels and ability to multi-task, handle pressures and deadlines
• Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations
• Advanced experience with cluster-wide audio routing, digital audio delivery, EAS, Studio Telephone and engineering IT systems
• Computer literacy in applicable software packages which may include (Microsoft OS and Office Suite, Automation Systems, Linux, etc.)
• Ability to troubleshoot broadcast equipment to the component level
• Ability to work independently to troubleshoot/repair high-power AM and FM transmitting facilities
• IT skills including local area and wide area networking
• Knowledge of electrical systems, UPS and standby generators and record keeping
• Knowledge of telephone systems and protocols including VOIP, POTS, T1, DSL and PRI circuits
• Must be able to lift 50 pounds
• Ability to climb stairs and ladders is required
• All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by date of hire, subject to legally- mandated accommodations
Education and Licensing:
• Associates or technical degree in Electrical Engineering Technology or related field or equivalent level of experience
• SBE CBRE Certification a plus
• Must possess valid state driver’s license and provide required proof of personal vehicle insurance
What We Offer:
• Competitive pay
• Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions
• Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance Coverage
• Health Savings Account (HSA) with Company Match
• Paid Vacation & Holidays
• 401k with Company Match
• Professional Growth and Career Advancement Opportunities
Find your opportunity with Cumulus York-Lancaster-Reading. Visit https://cumulusmedia.jobs.net/en-US/ and enter York in the Location area.