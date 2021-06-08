Cumulus Media York is looking for a Chief Engineer. The Chief Engineer manages the installation, maintenance and repair of studio, transmitting and ancillary equipment in order to maintain competitive signals in the market while complying with all FCC technical requirements. Includes responsibility for telecommunications, computer and networking systems.

Who We Are:

Cumulus York – Lancaster –Reading, PA includes stations WARM 103.3 (WARM-FM), 96.1 SOX (WSOX- FM), I 105 (WIOV-FM), NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA (WSBA-AM) and CBS SPORTS RADIO 1440 York (WGLD-AM) and CBS SPORTS RADIO 98.5 & 1240 Reading (WIOV-AM). These six (6) stations are diverse formats that include AC, Classic Hits, Country, News/Talk and Sports Talk.

Key Responsibilities:

• Maintains station operation through preventative and corrective maintenance

• Establishes routine maintenance procedures and schedules for all broadcast equipment

• Oversees and assist with the installation and maintenance of control consoles, audio routers, recording equipment, microphones, digital audio systems, transmitters, antennas, control systems, remote equipment, etc.

• Works with local management to coordinate remote broadcasts as needed

• Responsibilities include compliance with FCC rules and regulations, budgeting

• May require (on rare occasions) travel to other PA markets or towers

• 24/7 on call