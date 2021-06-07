Teen Charged In York City Homicide

A 15-year old boy has been arrested for a York City homicide. Police say Alexis Cado-Suero is accused of killing 16-year old Tyree Smart along the 100-block of South Newberry Street on March 27th. A 13-year old was wounded in the same incident.
