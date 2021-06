The state Department of Health will continue to update the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, Monday through Friday. But the Saturday and Sunday updates will be held for the Monday release beginning June 7. Meanwhile, the Lancaster County Vaccination Center at Park City Center is scheduled to close its doors at the end of the month. The center is currently offering the 2-dose Pfizer and the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For more info visit VaccinateLancaster.org