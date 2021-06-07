Hundreds Of Animal Cruelty Charges Filed Against PA Farm Owner

The owner of a Cumberland County farm faces hundreds of counts of animal cruelty. Pennsylvania State Police have charged 64-year old Barry Orndorff of Shippensburg with 450 counts of Felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty charges after a Mechanicsburg animal rescue group found hundreds of animals including goats, sheep, ducklings, chickens, rabbits allegedly being neglected. About half the animals are diseased or malnourished. There were also scores of dead animals on the property. Speranza Animal Rescue is asking other shelters to take some of the animals and they are also asking for monetary donations at SperanzaRescue.org.