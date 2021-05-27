Governor: PA Has Hit COVID-19 Milestone

Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the nation to reach 70% of adults who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Tom Wolf says that won’t change the schedule of lifting many state-imposed COVID business restrictions until after Memorial Day. Wolf says “The light is shining bright at the end of this tunnel, but we must continue to stay the course. He urges residents to show up for their second vaccine appointment and take pride in doing your part to help protect individuals who are unable to get vaccinated.”