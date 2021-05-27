Domestic Abuser Sentenced In York County

A York County man who was convicted of escalating domestic violence crimes including attempted kidnapping and arson has been sentenced. The York Daily Record reports that 48-year old Doug Kesecker of Manchester was ordered to serve between roughly 20 and 40 years in prison. Prosecutors say Kesecker initially stole items from his ex-girlfriend in the fall of 2018. But later he broke into her home, pepper-sprayed her in the face and attempted to kidnap her at gunpoint with her own handgun. Finally, Kesecker burned down the woman’s at the Newberry Farms mobile home park. A judge also ordered Kesecker to pay more than $73,050 in restitution.